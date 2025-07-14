Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

PHOTOS: Over 1,000 Avreichim Attend Annual “Chofetz Chaim B’Iyun” Conference in Bnei Brak


More than a thousand avreichim from the “Chofetz Chaim B’Iyun” Kollel network, under the leadership of HaGaon HaTzaddik Rabbi Mordechai Shmuel Edelstein, gathered this week for their annual conference at the Armonot Chen Hall in Bnei Brak.

The major event was graced by the presence of Gedolei Yisroel, members of the Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah, Roshei Yeshiva, rabbanim, and marbitzei Torah who deliver Torah to the masses.

The central keynote address was delivered by the Rosh Yeshiva, HaGaon Rabbi Moshe Hillel Hirsch.

