Shas Party Expected To Leave Government By The End Of The Week

Moetzet Chachmei HaTorah of Shas. (Yaakov Cohen)

The Moetzet Chachmei HaTorah of Shas will convene later this week to discuss the draft law crisis.

Kikar HaShabbat has learned that the Moetzet will likely convene on Wednesday or Thursday to discuss the conscription crisis and instruct Shas to withdraw from the government this week.

Shas party officials are coordinating a date and time for the meeting.

Senior officials in the Chareidi parties told Kikar that it was clarified yesterday that MK Yuli Edelstein, chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Security Committee, delayed the submission of the conscription law text with various excuses but behind the scenes worked to bring a law contrary to the agreements reached before Operation Rising Lion.

Also, the Chareidi parties estimate that it will not be possible to pass the law during the summer recess, which mean that when the Knesset winter session begins, the Knesset will be dissolved and Israel will go to elections.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)



