Me’aras HaMachpeilah Placed Under Jewish Authority After 30 Years Of Waqf Interference, Major Upgrades Planned

In a landmark development, the Israeli government has officially transferred administrative authority over Me’aras HaMachpeilah to the Kiryat Arba-Chevron Religious Council, effectively ending decades of Palestinian municipal control over the site’s infrastructure.

The decision, made by Israel’s Civil Administration, represents the most significant change to the site’s governance since the 1994 Shamgar Committee guidelines. The move paves the way for long-awaited upgrades that will benefit the hundreds of thousands of Yidden who daven there each year.

Among the most anticipated improvements is the construction of a permanent roof over Chatzar Yaakov, the open-air courtyard where tefillos are held throughout the year, including in extreme weather conditions. Additional upgrades include a new state-of-the-art fire safety system, security infrastructure, and improved access and amenities for mispallelim — such as restrooms, which until now were sorely lacking.

“For years, safety upgrades and accessibility improvements have been delayed due to objections from the Palestinian-run Hebron Municipality and the Islamic Waqf, which held sway over much of the site,” a source involved in the project told Yisrael Hayom, which first reported the development. “This decision removes those roadblocks and finally places responsibility where it belongs — in the hands of those who treasure the site as a makom kadosh.”

Shai Glick, director of the B’Tsalmo human rights organization and a leading advocate for these changes, hailed the announcement as “a moment of justice and dignity for Klal Yisrael.”

“The Torah tells us clearly that this is our ancestral burial site. Me’aras HaMachpeilah was purchased by Avraham Avinu and belongs to the Jewish people forever. For too long, due to political pressures and misguided decisions, basic needs for Jewish mispallelim were ignored. That era is now over,” Glick said.

The new governance structure will allow for improved oversight, regular maintenance, and meaningful upgrades that have long been stalled by political entanglements. One such milestone was already achieved Sunday with the opening of on-site restrooms — a development that drew praise from local residents and visitors alike, who previously had to walk long distances for basic facilities due to Palestinian refusal to permit construction.

The Kiryat Arba-Chevron Religious Council is now expected to spearhead additional renovations, including shade coverings, climate control, and accessibility features to accommodate the elderly and disabled.

A statement from the Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) confirmed that the renovations are “in advanced planning stages” and that all work is being carried out “in accordance with political directives and in the interests of all worshippers.”

