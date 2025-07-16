Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Iran Is In Turmoil: President Pezeshkian Is Accused Of Attempting Coup Again Khamenei

In this photo released by the Iranian Presidency Office, President Masoud Pezeshkian speaks to navy officials, in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Iranian Presidency Office via AP)

The political system in Iran is in turmoil, with President Masoud Pezeshkian facing accusations of attempting a coup against Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Iran International reported.

Over 30 lawmakers have called for Pezeshkian’s impeachment, claiming he is trying to undermine Khamenei’s rule

Conservative circles in Iran claim that the president, who is identified with the moderate line, seeks to lead the Islamic Republic towards normalization with Israel and join the Abraham Accords.

In a widely circulated video, Member of Parliament and former regime official Abolfazl Zohrevand claimed that “the Pezeshkian administration will end the Islamic Revolution before the conclusion of his term.”

“They believe that by ending the revolution and terminating Khamenei’s rule, they can begin a new era and join the Abraham Accords,” he added.

When asked if this amounted to a coup, Zohrevand replied, “What else could this be if not a coup d’état?”

Some voices warn that instead of post-war unity, dangerous fragmentation is emerging.

“The dust has not settled after the explosions, yet the sound of polarization is louder than the missile blasts,” former government spokesman Ali Rabiei wrote in Etemad Daily on July 10. “Let’s prevent societal fragmentation—this is precisely what the aggressors want.”

