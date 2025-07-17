Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

GROWING PROBLEM: Israeli Soldier Accused of Passing Intelligence to Iran in Major Security Breach

IDF forces in Jenin. IDF spokesperson

In a case described by officials as “especially grave,” an Israeli soldier has been charged with spying for Iran in exchange for money, marking one of the most serious internal espionage scandals in recent memory.

The soldier, whose identity has not been released, was arrested following a joint investigation led by Israel’s Shin Bet security agency, the Israel Police’s elite Lahav 433 unit, and the Military Police. Military prosecutors filed formal charges against him today in a military court.

According to investigators, the soldier “knowingly maintained contact with Iranian elements” and carried out a series of missions on their behalf — including transferring footage of Israeli missile interceptions and video of rocket impact sites inside Israel.

While the information transmitted was not classified and did not originate from the soldier’s official military duties, the Shin Bet emphasized that the incident represents a serious breach of national security, particularly because the soldier “maintained contact with the enemy.”

The charges filed include contact with a foreign agent and transmission of information to the enemy. A military court ordered that the soldier remain in custody until at least July 22, with further detention likely as the trial proceeds.

The case adds a chilling chapter to a broader pattern of Iranian intelligence activity targeting Israeli citizens. Over the past two years, Iran has aggressively expanded efforts to recruit Israeli operatives online — often by luring individuals with financial incentives to perform seemingly harmless tasks, which escalate into intelligence collection and even potential involvement in assassination plots.

Officials did not reveal the full extent of the soldier’s cooperation with Iranian handlers or whether more arrests are expected, but sources close to the investigation suggested additional security breaches could come to light as the probe continues.

