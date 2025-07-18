ANYONE SURPRISED? House Report Reveals Biden Funded Anti-Israel Protests and Terror-Linked Groups

The House Judiciary and Foreign Affairs Committees have detailed a sprawling web of U.S. taxpayer-funded grants—disbursed under the Biden-Harris Administration—that may have helped bankroll anti-government protests in Israel and even reached the hands of organizations with alleged ties to terrorism.

The investigation, which began with March letters to six U.S. and Israeli nonprofits, has already uncovered what lawmakers describe as “deeply disturbing” evidence of federal funds being used to influence foreign politics and destabilize a key American ally—Israel. But the findings go further, alleging potential criminal violations of tax law, the misuse of nonprofit status, and financial entanglements with terror-linked groups.

From Washington to Tel Aviv: A Financial Trail of Influence

At the heart of the inquiry is Blue White Future (BWF), an Israeli nonprofit founded to promote a two-state solution but which morphed into a political actor leading the charge against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s judicial reform agenda. Investigators allege that BWF operated as the de facto headquarters of the protest movement, labeling Netanyahu’s elected government a “dictatorship” and coordinating opposition strategy.

BWF reportedly received $4 million from the Middle East Peace Dialogue Network (MEPDN) and a staggering $18 million from the U.S.-based PEF Israel Endowment Funds (PEF)—organizations that, in turn, received money from U.S. government grant recipients, including Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors (RPA).

The memo includes a detailed flowchart outlining how millions in USAID and State Department grants may have been laundered—legally or not—through layers of philanthropic intermediaries before ending up in the hands of politically active Israeli NGOs. Some of these groups are accused of operating outside the legal bounds of nonprofit activity, both in the U.S. and Israel.

Indoctrination in Israeli Schools

One particularly incendiary finding centers on the Movement for Quality Government in Israel (MQG), a radical legal group that has used the Israeli court system to thwart Netanyahu’s government. The Biden administration reportedly gave MQG $42,000 to run a “Civic Activism Training” program for high school students in Jerusalem—teaching teenagers how to protest, report on political corruption, and challenge government authority.

Critics of the program—including Israeli parents and government advisers—compared it to U.S.-style progressive indoctrination, warning that such curricula “gut Israel’s Jewish character” and serve as a foreign-funded pipeline for political agitation.

PEF and JCF: Nonprofits Under Fire

The report points an accusing finger at two massive U.S.-based donor networks: the PEF Israel Endowment Funds and the Jewish Communal Fund (JCF). According to House investigators, the two groups funneled hundreds of millions of dollars to NGOs directly involved in organizing anti-Netanyahu protests—actions that may violate IRS laws barring 501(c)(3) nonprofits from engaging in political activity.

Between 2021 and 2024, PEF allegedly distributed over $884 million to Israeli groups, while JCF contributed more than $42 million to organizations tied to the protest movement. Both nonprofits are now under investigation for potentially serving as political funding conduits cloaked in tax-exempt status.

U.S. Funds Traced to Terror-Linked Groups

Perhaps most alarming is the Committee’s charge that U.S. taxpayer dollars were indirectly funneled to NGOs with ties to terrorist organizations, including Hamas and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP).

The Committee highlighted the Bayader Association in Gaza, which received nearly $1 million in U.S. funding despite hosting joint events with Hamas leaders—including Ismail Haniyeh’s son. The funding reportedly continued just days before the October 7 Hamas massacre in Israel.

Similarly, the Unlimited Friends Association (UFA), another Gaza-based group, received U.S. dollars while openly praising “martyrs” and disseminating antisemitic content calling to “cleanse Al-Aqsa from the impurity of the Jews.”

One U.S.-based group under fire is the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund (PCRF), which allegedly received indirect funding through the Tides Network and Rockefeller Philanthropy, despite a record of erasing Palestinian terrorism and operating from a Gaza hospital that was later discovered to conceal Hamas weapons and hostages.

The Alliance for Global Justice, a radical U.S. nonprofit, is also in the crosshairs for supporting Samidoun, a group the U.S. Treasury recently labeled a sham charity funneling money to the PFLP. Samidoun activists were seen celebrating the October 7 attacks and conducting “Resistance 101” workshops on U.S. college campuses.

The Committees say the investigation is far from over. Additional NGOs—both American and Israeli—are being subpoenaed for records, and lawmakers are pressing Biden-era officials for accountability. Federal agencies including USAID and the State Department are now under intense scrutiny over their grant-vetting processes.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)