🚨 TRUMP ON HAMAS: “I Think They Want To Die; Netanyahu Says “We Are Considering “Alternative Options”

Prime Minister Netanyahu stated Friday that Israel and the United States are actively considering alternative options” to secure the release of the hostages.

In his statement, the Prime Minister expressed agreement with U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, who emphasized that Hamas remains the primary obstacle to reaching a hostage deal.

“Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff got it right. Hamas is the obstacle to a hostage release deal. Together with our U.S. allies, we are now considering alternative options to bring our hostages home, end Hamas’s terror rule, and secure lasting peace for Israel and our region”.

Meanwhile, President trump responded to the news as he was departing the Whitehouse on a trip to Turnberry, Scotland.

“They pulled out in terms of negotiating. It was too bad. Hamas didn’t really want to make a deal. I think they want to die.”

“When you get down to those last 20 hostages…it’s going to be very hard for Hamas to make a deal because they lose their shield…We got a lot of them out—a lot of them. We took a lot of bodies out… It was very important to the parents to get their son back.”