Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

🚨 TRUMP ON HAMAS: “I Think They Want To Die; Netanyahu Says “We Are Considering “Alternative Options”

(AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

Prime Minister  Netanyahu stated Friday that Israel and the United States are actively considering alternative options” to secure the release of the hostages.

In his statement, the Prime Minister expressed agreement with U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, who emphasized that Hamas remains the primary obstacle to reaching a hostage deal.

“Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff got it right. Hamas is the obstacle to a hostage release deal. Together with our U.S. allies, we are now considering alternative options to bring our hostages home, end Hamas’s terror rule, and secure lasting peace for Israel and our region”.

Meanwhile, President trump responded to the news as he was departing the Whitehouse on a trip to Turnberry, Scotland.

“They pulled out in terms of negotiating. It was too bad. Hamas didn’t really want to make a deal. I think they want to die.”

“When you get down to those last 20 hostages…it’s going to be very hard for Hamas to make a deal because they lose their shield…We got a lot of them out—a lot of them. We took a lot of bodies out… It was very important to the parents to get their son back.”



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

YOU WON’T BELIEVE THIS: Pilot Who Ejected Jewish Kids For Singing In Hebrew Trained Two 9/11 Hijackers

50 Berland Followers Enter Shechem Illegally, Throw Rocks At Buildings

Justice Department Sues NYC Over Sanctuary Policies, Citing Obstruction of Immigration Enforcement

“JEW LOVERS”: Janitors Who Were Beaten, Trapped by Anti-Israel Protesters Get Payout from Columbia University

U.S. Ambassador Huckabee Blasts Macron Over Palestinian State Recognition: “Perhaps the UK Can Declare France a British Colony”

Israeli and Syrian Officials Hold Direct Talks for First Time in 25 Years in Paris Meeting

Rubio: “Macron’s Plan Is A Slap In The Face To October 7 Victims”

Longtime Chabad Shliach’s Home Firebombed in Grenoble as Antisemitism Rages in France

MAILBAG: Sleepaway Camps Should ADD A One-Time $750 Fee And Spare Everyone A Mountain Of Agmas Nefesh

NYC: Notorious Bandit With 200 Arrests Strikes Again – Walks Free Yet Again Under Bail Reform Law Signed by Cuomo

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network