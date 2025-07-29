🚨 UK PM Warns Israel: Recognize Palestinian State by September Without Action on Gaza

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has told his cabinet that the UK will recognize a Palestinian state in September unless Israel takes concrete steps to end what he called the “appalling situation” in Gaza and meets additional conditions, according to a statement released by the British government.

This development poses a serious diplomatic challenge for Israel, coming just days after French President Emmanuel Macron announced that France would move forward with recognizing a Palestinian state at the UN General Assembly in September.

Starmer reportedly said that Israel can prevent the UK’s recognition by agreeing to a ceasefire in Gaza, pledging not to annex the West Bank, and committing to a peace process that leads to a two-state solution.

Unlike Macron, who offered Israel no such path to avoid recognition, Starmer has faced mounting pressure from both Macron and members of his own Labour Party, many of whom see recognition as a means to increase pressure on Israel amid international concern over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

If the UK follows through, it would become Israel’s closest ally to officially recognize a Palestinian state — a move that could prompt other Western nations to follow suit.

The government statement noted that Starmer “reiterated that there is no equivalence between Israel and Hamas and that our demands on Hamas remain, that they must release all the hostages, sign up to a ceasefire, accept that they will play no role in the government of Gaza, and disarm.”

Starmer also cut short his cabinet’s summer recess to hold an urgent meeting on a new peace initiative being developed in coordination with European leaders, as well as efforts to increase humanitarian aid to Gaza.

