A-G Blames Her Imminent Dismissal On Chareidim & Netanyahu

Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara. (Knesset Channel/Screenshot)

Hours before the government is scheduled to vote on Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara’s dismissal on Monday afternoon, Baharav-Miara sent a letter to the government claiming her impending dismissal is “illegal” and is being carried out to thwart the recruitment of bnei yeshivos and interfere in the court cases against Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

Baharav-Miara also announced that she will not attend the meeting ahead of the vote in order to defend the government’s claims against her.

“The decision to change the way the attorney general’s tenure is terminated is fundamentally illegal,” she claimed in the letter. “So is any procedure intended to implement it. The participation of the attorney general in an illegal procedure, the outcome of which is known in advance, will create the appearance of a proper procedure and give it validity. In doing so, the attorney general would be betraying her role.”

It should be noted that the Supreme Court previously announced that the government’s dismissal of Baharav-Miara will not take effect until it holds a hearing on petitions against it.

Nonetheless, according to reports, the government has decided to ignore the Supreme Court’s announcement and boycott Baharav-Miara following her dismissal.

