WATCH: Sa’ar Slams International Media For Ignoring Images Of Emaciated Hostages

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar spoke to the foreign press on Monday while standing in front of a screenshot of hostage Evyatar David, taken from a cruel Hamas psychological terror video published on Friday showing an emaciated David digging his own grave.

“This past weekend, Hamas and Islamic Jihad cruelly released horrifying videos of our hostages, Evyatar David and Rom Braslavski,” he said.

“The world witnessed their terrible condition, starved and tortured. Evyatar was forced to dig his own grave. The world saw the thick arm of the well-fed terrorist next to the starved and tortured Evyatar.”

“On October 7 and since then, Hamas has committed evil crimes, like the Nazis and ISIS did. There are still 50 hostages cruelly being held in the dungeons of Gaza. Hamas and Islamic Jihad are using the starvation and torture of hostages as part of a deliberate and well-planned sadistic propaganda campaign. These organizations also planted the starvation campaign of lies.”

Sa’ar slammed the international media for its “unbalanced and twisted anti-Israel agenda”—feigning concern for Gaza while ignoring the plight of the hostages and failing to publish their photos on their front pages.

He emphasized that 50 hostages (20 living) are still being held in Gaza and have been denied access to visits by Red Cross representatives.

He also slammed countries, such as France, the UK and Canada, for announcing they will recognize a Palestinian state, emboldening Hamas and undermining hostage negotiations.

“It’s immoral,” Sa’ar said. “And it’s also politically foolish. If you can’t help, for G-d’s sake, don’t continue to cause damage to all the people living in our region.”

Watch Sa’ar full remarks below:

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)