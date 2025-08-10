Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Armed Confrontation in South Fallsburg Sparks Chaotic Police Chase Across Sullivan County


A tense police pursuit ended in a violent crash Tuesday after a man allegedly brandished a knife — and possibly a firearm — during a confrontation at a Mobil gas station in South Fallsburg.

Witnesses at the scene reported multiple frantic calls to authorities after the suspect threatened individuals at the station – allegedly including antisemitic epithets and screaming about how Jews don’t belong there. Officers responding to the incident quickly located the suspect’s vehicle, triggering a high-speed chase through local roads.

The pursuit came to a dramatic conclusion at the intersection of Anawana Lake Road and Rhapsody Lane in Monticello, where the suspect’s vehicle crashed. He was taken into custody moments later.

Police have not yet confirmed whether the suspect was armed with a gun in addition to the knife, but emphasized that the incident could have escalated into a deadly confrontation.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances leading up to the chase and the suspect’s motives. Charges are expected to be announced soon.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



