Drama In Belz: Huge Beis Medrash Can No Longer Accommodate Crowd For Rosh Hashanah Tefillos

Motzei Rosh Hashanah at the Belzer Beis Medrash. Photo: Anshil Bek
While the Belzer Rebbe is recovering, b’Chasdei Shamayim, from the surgery he underwent on Sunday after breaking his leg, the Chassidus is preparing for the Yamim Noraim, especially Rosh Hashanah, when tens of thousands of chassidim from all over Israel and the world flock to Yerushalayim to daven with the Rebbe.

However, due to the growth in the kehilla, the huge main Beis Medrash in Kiryat Belz can no longer accommodate all the chassidim. B’Chadrei Chareidim reported that askanim and members of the Va’ad Mishmeres HaChinuch, headed by Rav Aharon Mordechai Rokeach, the Rebbe’s son, have been holding extensive discussions for months on a solution to the matter.

Last week, in an unprecedented step, the Rebbe sent a letter to Belzer Gaba’aim and Rabbanim throughout the country, in which he asked, in light of the crowding, to organize Rosh Hashanah tefillos in all Belzer shuls that have an ezras nashim. It is the first time that such a step has been taken.

The Rebbe wrote: “I request from you, in light of the increase in the tzibur, בלעה”ר, and out of necessity, to organize and hold tefillos on Rosh Hashanah in every city and town, in all Belzer Batei Medrash that also have an Ezras Nashim.”

The public is asked to daven for the refuah sheleimah of the Rebbe Yissachar Dov ben Miriam b’toch sha’ar cholei Yisrael.

The doctors with the Belzer Rebbe’s son after the surgery.
The letter sent by the Belzer Rebbe.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

