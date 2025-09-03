$30 Is The Only Credential You Need To Join “Genocide Scholars” Org, Which Made False Claims About Israel

As YWN reported on Tuesday, Sara Brown, a genocide scholar and a member of the International Association of “Genocide Scholars” (IAGS) for over 10 years, accused the organization’s leadership of pushing through a resolution labeling Israel’s actions as “genocide” without holding the group’s customary debate and using unreliable data.

Additionally, only 129 of the association’s roughly 500 members voted, and the association recently expanded its membership, with almost no qualifications to become a member. According to Brown, the association, formerly comprised of mainly scholars, now includes activists and artists.

As it turned out, “almost no qualifications” is actually “no qualifications.” The only credential that “scholars” need to join the association is $30!

This fact was revealed on Tuesday by author Salo Aizenberg, who is on the board of the Honest Reporting media watchdog group and is now a newly minted member of IAGS! (Of course, he was only accepted to the prestigious group after submitting his stellar credentials—30 bucks.)

Aizenberg wrote, “I’ve been getting to know some of my fellow ‘genocide scholars.’ It seems that Iraq is a center of knowledge in this field, with 80 listed scholars of ~600 (13%). Remarkable, especially the Mahmood family with 5 scholars in the field. I wonder who voted for the Gaza resolution.”

“I have been asked by other scholars about the necessary credentials to join this esteemed group of ‘genocide scholars’ that generated worldwide headlines because 24% of members voted that Gaza was a genocide. There are 2 key criteria:(1) be alive (2) have a valid credit card.”

