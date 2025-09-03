Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Israel Strikes Hezbollah-Linked Operatives In Southern Lebanon, As UN Claims Near Miss With Peacekeepers

The IDF said Wednesday that its air force killed two Hezbollah-linked operatives in southern Lebanon within the span of two hours, underscoring persistent tensions along the border despite a ceasefire in place since late last year.

One of the men, identified as Al-Munim Musa Sweidan, was struck in the southern town of Yater. The IDF described him as Hezbollah’s representative in the town, responsible for coordinating with residents and facilitating the group’s use of private property for storing weapons and conducting surveillance.

A separate strike targeted a member of the Hezbollah-affiliated Lebanese Resistance Brigades in the village of Shebaa, the IDF said. The military described both men’s activities as violations of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.

The strikes came a day after an encounter involving Israeli drones and UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) personnel near the village of Marwahin. UNIFIL said four grenades were dropped close to observers clearing roadblocks, including one within 20 meters of UN staff and vehicles. The peacekeeping mission called the episode “one of the most serious attacks on UNIFIL personnel and assets since the cessation of hostilities agreement last November.”

The IDF said its forces had detected a “suspicious presence” in the area and deployed several stun grenades to disrupt the situation. The military emphasized that no deliberate fire was directed at UNIFIL and that no injuries occurred. Following the incident, Israeli officials said they used communication channels with UNIFIL to clarify what had happened.

UNIFIL, which has patrolled southern Lebanon since 1978, recently saw its mandate extended through 2026 by the UN Security Council, with a drawdown scheduled the following year.

