British Physician Could Lose License For Rabid Antisemitic Rants And Open Support Of Hamas, October 7 Massacre

A National Health Service doctor in the United Kingdom who has repeatedly expressed support for Hamas and issued antisemitic statements online is facing disciplinary proceedings that could strip her of her license.

Dr. Rahmeh Aladwan, a physician who describes herself as a longtime pro-Palestine activist, revealed last week that she had been referred to the Interim Orders Tribunal (IOT), which has the authority to suspend or restrict medical practitioners pending a full investigation into their fitness to practice. The IOT is part of the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service, the independent body that rules on whether doctors and associates remain eligible to work in the UK.

Aladwan announced the referral in a post on X, claiming that the “Israel lobby” was trying to bypass normal investigative processes to suspend her license, describing the move as retaliation for her public positions. “This is not the result of any professional failure,” she wrote, “but the outcome of a coordinated lobbying campaign against me because of my public stance against the genocide in Gaza being carried out with my tax pounds.”

Aladwan has drawn repeated complaints to the General Medical Council over her social media activity and public statements. She has said she has participated in more than 300 pro-Palestinian protests over the last two years.

In recent weeks, she has amplified and authored posts explicitly supporting Hamas and the October 7 attacks on Israel. On Wednesday, she retweeted a post calling the massacre “an act of resistance” and wrote in late August that “If and when Palestinians win – there will be no ‘Israel.’”

Her feed is filled with incendiary rhetoric targeting Jews and Jewish institutions. On August 27 she posted, “Am Yisrael lie. Soon…Am Yisrael bye. Then, Am Yisrael die. Finally, Am Yisrael cry, cry, cry.” She has denied that antisemitism exists, claiming Jews are “oppressors and colonizers,” and wrote that “most synagogues, Jewish organizations, agencies, institutions, and communities are Zionist.”

She has repeatedly praised Hamas fighters, writing on August 30, “Glory to the Palestinian armed resistance, the bravest men on earth,” and on July 23, “I don’t condemn Hamas. I don’t condemn October 7. I don’t condemn armed resistance to occupation.”

Jewish News noted that referral to the IOT does not guarantee that Aladwan will lose her license. The tribunal has, in some cases, allowed doctors accused of antisemitism to resume practicing medicine. In August, the outlet reported that another NHS medic, Dr. Rehiana Ali, had her suspension lifted despite claiming Judaism prescribes killing Christians.

Aladwan, who continues to portray herself as a victim of political retaliation, insists she is being targeted for her activism rather than professional misconduct. But her case will test how far the UK’s medical regulatory system is prepared to go in confronting physicians whose public rhetoric strays into explicit support for terrorism and antisemitism.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)