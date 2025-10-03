🚨🚨 BREAKING: Hamas Says They Will Release All Hostages According To Trump Plan

Hamas has announced that it is prepared to release all Israeli hostages – both living and dead – according to the exchange plan outlined in President Trump’s proposal.

“In this context, the movement affirms its readiness to immediately enter into negotiations through the mediators to discuss the details of this agreement,” Hamas stated on Telegram. Hamas also expressed its willingness to hand over the administration of Gaza to an independent body of Palestinian technocrats, “based on Palestinian national consensus and Arab and Islamic support.”

Full response by Hamas to U.S. President Donald J. Trump’s 20-point ceasefire and peace proposal to end the fighting with Israel in the Gaza Strip:

“Hamas appreciates the Arab, Islamic, and international efforts, as well as the efforts of U.S. President Donald Trump, calling for stopping the war on the Gaza Strip, exchanging prisoners, immediate entry of aid, rejecting the occupation of the Strip, and rejecting the displacement of our Palestinian people from it.

Within this framework and to achieve the cessation of war and full withdrawal from the Strip, the movement announces its approval to release all occupation prisoners, alive and dead, according to the exchange formula mentioned in President Trump’s proposal, and providing the field conditions for the exchange process. In this context, the movement confirms its readiness to immediately enter negotiations through mediators to discuss the details.

The movement also renews its approval to hand over the administration of the Gaza Strip to a Palestinian independent technocratic authority based on Palestinian national consensus and relying on Arab and Islamic support.

As for other issues mentioned in President Trump’s proposal related to the future of the Gaza Strip and the authentic rights of the Palestinian people, these are linked to a comprehensive national position based on relevant international laws and resolutions, and will be discussed through a comprehensive Palestinian national framework in which Hamas will participate and contribute responsibly.”