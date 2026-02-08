Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

2nd Arrest In Less Than 24 Hours: Ben Torah Detained in Be’er Ya’akov

Illustrative. Military police. (IDF spokesperson)

A ben Torah was arrested in the city of Be’er Yaakov on Sunday evening for “draft dodging.”

The bochur’s mother told the media that officers knocked on the family’s door. When the door was opened, they presented identification showing that they were military police officers and detained her son.

Dozens of protesters called to the scene by the “Black Color” system tried to prevent the arrest but were unsuccessful.

On Motzei Shabbos, an avreich who got married two months ago was arrested by traffic police outside the moshav of Tifrach and transferred to the military police.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

2nd Arrest In Less Than 24 Hours: Ben Torah Detained in Be’er Ya’akov

“We Will Pay,” Savannah Guthrie Says In Desperate Plea To Her Mother’s Potential Kidnappers

“We Will Not Surrender”: Tehran Dares Washington Over Nuclear Program

WAR PROFITEERING: El Al Faces Record $39 Million Fine for “Excessive” Price-Gouging After Oct. 7

“We Will Not Disarm”: Hamas Defies U.S. and Israel, Vows to Keep Weapons and Reject Outside Rule

Israel Police Refuse to Probe Cops Who Left 40 Chareidim Stranded In Isolated Area At Night

Israeli Fighter Jets Escort Wizz Air Flight To Tel Aviv After Midair Security Scare

Israel Warns U.S. It May Strike Iran Alone Over Ballistic Missile Threat If Trump Declines To Act

Tragedy Near Ofakim: 5-Year-Old Chareidi Boy Hit By Car & Killed

HaRav Avraham Deri Is Elected As Rav Of Be’er Sheva