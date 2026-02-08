2nd Arrest In Less Than 24 Hours: Ben Torah Detained in Be’er Ya’akov

A ben Torah was arrested in the city of Be’er Yaakov on Sunday evening for “draft dodging.”

The bochur’s mother told the media that officers knocked on the family’s door. When the door was opened, they presented identification showing that they were military police officers and detained her son.

Dozens of protesters called to the scene by the “Black Color” system tried to prevent the arrest but were unsuccessful.

On Motzei Shabbos, an avreich who got married two months ago was arrested by traffic police outside the moshav of Tifrach and transferred to the military police.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)