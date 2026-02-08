Israeli Fighter Jets Escort Wizz Air Flight To Tel Aviv After Midair Security Scare

Israeli fighter jets were scrambled Sunday to escort a commercial passenger plane into Tel Aviv after a suspected security incident midflight.

The aircraft, operated by Wizz Air, was traveling from London to Ben Gurion Airport when a couple onboard reported receiving what they believed was a security-related threat on a mobile phone, according to officials.

Following the report, the Israeli Air Force deployed fighter jets to escort the plane for the remainder of its approach, a precautionary measure typically reserved for scenarios involving potential threats to passenger safety.

After the flight landed, Israeli security forces initiated a controlled response. Passengers were screened individually as they disembarked, with security personnel and canine units conducting inspections amid concerns that the threat could involve an explosive device or other security risk.

The security response temporarily disrupted operations at the airport and reflected the country’s broader security posture, which prioritizes rapid escalation when potential threats emerge in civilian airspace.

In a statement, the Israel Airports Authority said the response followed established protocol.

“Due to suspicion of suspicious conduct on the aircraft, security forces acted in accordance with procedures for such cases,” the authority said. “The incident has concluded. The aircraft landed and it was found that there was no real incident.”

Officials said the couple who reported the threat was questioned by security personnel, after which authorities determined that there was no credible danger. The aircraft was cleared, and normal airport operations resumed.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)