Jew-Hater Zohran Mamdani Refuses to Condemn Hamas, Doubles Down on Promise to Arrest Netanyahu if He Visits NYC

Mayoral front-runner Zohran Mamdani once again revealed his deep hostility toward Israel on Wednesday, refusing multiple times to say that Hamas should lay down its weapons — even as he reaffirmed his vow to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should he visit New York City.

The far-left Democrat appeared on Fox News’ The Story with Martha MacCallum, where he was grilled about his radical positions on Israel, Hamas, and the ongoing war in Gaza.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

When repeatedly pressed on whether Hamas should surrender and give up control of Gaza — a central condition of the current ceasefire deal — Mamdani dodged the question and instead pivoted to domestic talking points about New York City housing.

“I don’t really have opinions about the future of Hamas and Israel beyond the question of justice and safety, and the fact that anything has to abide by international law,” he said. “That applies to Hamas, that applies to the Israeli military, applies to anyone you could ask me about.”

Mamdani, a self-described socialist and outspoken critic of Israel, did however stand firm on his earlier declaration that as mayor, he would order the NYPD to arrest Netanyahu — despite the fact that the United States does not recognize the International Criminal Court’s jurisdiction.

“I believe that we should uphold arrests warrants by the International Criminal Court, and that we should do so only in abiding with all of the laws in front of us,” Mamdani said. “I can tell you that I’m going to exhaust every legal option in front me, not to make new laws to do so.”

Your browser does not support the video tag.

He also maintained that Hamas should “absolutely” return the bodies of murdered Israeli-American hostages Itay Chen and Omer Neutra, while still insisting his criticisms of both sides come “from a place of universal human rights.”

When asked whether he would give President Trump credit for brokering the ceasefire and hostage release deal, Mamdani again hedged: “I think it’s too early to do so. But if it proves to be something that is lasting, something that is durable, I think that’s where you go.”

During the interview, Mamdani dramatically turned to the camera to address Trump directly, responding to the former president’s repeated warnings that federal funding could be withheld from New York City if the socialist wins the election.

“I will not be not be a mayor like Mayor Adams, who will call you to figure out how to stay out of jail,” Mamdani said. “I won’t be a disgraced governor like Andrew Cuomo, who will call you to ask how to win this election. I can do those things on my own. I will, however, be a mayor who is ready to speak at any time to lower the cost of living. That’s the way that I’m going to lead this city.”

Mamdani’s refusal to denounce Hamas — even after nearly two years of barbaric attacks, mass murder, and hostage-taking — drew sharp condemnation online, with critics blasting the mayoral hopeful as a “Jew-hater” and “Hamas apologist.”

Your browser does not support the video tag.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)