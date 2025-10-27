Poll: 95% Say Trump Helped Secure Gaza Ceasefire; 51% Credit Netanyahu

A new Israel Democracy Institute poll shows overwhelming public belief that U.S. President Donald Trump played a leading role in securing the Gaza ceasefire and hostage-release deal.

Conducted online October 19–21, about 10 days after the truce took effect, the survey found 95% of Israelis credit Trump — including 97% of Jewish Israelis and 86.5% of Arab Israelis. Support for Trump’s role crossed political lines: 94% on the left, 98% centrists, and 97% on the right.

Respondents also identified other factors contributing to the agreement: 78% pointed to military pressure on Hamas, 61.5% to pressure from hostages’ families on the government, and 49.5% to public protests.

By contrast, just 51% of those polled credited Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a contributing factor to the deal.

The survey polled 600 Hebrew-speaking and 148 Arabic-speaking adults, representative of Israel’s population, and carries a margin of error of ±3.58%.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)