Khamenei Rejects U.S. Overtures, Slams Support for Israel and Regional Military Presence

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has dismissed any prospect of cooperation with the United States, directly condemning Washington’s support for Israel, military presence in the Middle East, and ongoing interference in regional affairs.

“The Americans sometimes say they would like to cooperate with Iran,” Khamenei said in remarks published by Iranian state media. “Cooperation with Iran is not possible as long as the U.S. continues to support the accursed Zionist regime, maintains military bases, and interferes in the region.”

The statement is a rebuke to recent outreach by U.S. President Donald Trump, who last month claimed that the “hand of friendship and cooperation [with Iran] is open” and expressed readiness to strike a deal if Tehran was willing to engage.

But Khamenei’s comments leave little room for ambiguity. With blunt language and pointed accusations, Iran’s top authority rejected not only the premise of American diplomacy but also underscored Tehran’s deep mistrust of U.S. intentions.

The timing of Khamenei’s remarks comes as the Trump administration continues to ramp up its “maximum pressure” campaign—reimposing crushing economic sanctions, tightening oil exports, and isolating Iran diplomatically since the U.S. withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal in 2018.

While Trump has repeatedly claimed he is open to negotiations, Iranian leadership views the overtures as disingenuous in light of the June conflict that severely damaged Iran’s nuclear program, the continued American military buildups across the Persian Gulf, and unwavering U.S. backing of Israel.

