Ben-Gvir: “Military Advocate General’s Missing Phone Has Evidence Against The Attorney-General”

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir addressed the topic of the Sdei Teiman affair and the investigation of ex-Military Advocate General (MAG) Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi during the Otzma Yehudit faction meeting on Monday afternoon, raising serious allegations regarding Tomer-Yerushalmi’s missing phone and the alleged involvement of Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara.

Following the saga of Tomer-Yerushalmi’s disappearance and her “lost phone” that contained critical evidence on Sunday evening, many political figures slammed Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara, questioning why Tomer-Yerushalmi wasn’t arrested immediately after her confession and why her phone wasn’t seized by the police at the beginning of the investigation.

Likud spokesperson Guy Levi stated, “All this madness we’re seeing now is a direct result of the insane obstruction of justice that the Attorney General has been carrying out for more than two weeks. She didn’t arrest the Military Advocate General, didn’t seize her cell phones, didn’t take her testimony, and didn’t even place her under protective detention. The Attorney General must be arrested and brought in for questioning tonight!”

Ben Gvir stated, “At this very moment, as I speak, a woman is sitting in the Justice Ministry trembling with fear. She’s afraid the phone will be found. Everyone understands that it contains evidence linking her to serious offenses. That woman’s name is Gali Baharav-Miara.”

“Why is she afraid? Because last night the police arrested the Military Advocate General. This happened after the Attorney General—who is neck-deep in this affair—did everything in her power to protect her and ensure that the deep state won’t be harmed.”

“The MAG hid her phone—and not by accident. It’s clear to all of us that once the contents of that phone are revealed, the ground will shake. More precisely, the ground under the deep state will shake.”

“The Attorney General is the one who, together with the prosecutor, submitted the false affidavit to the Supreme Court. She is behind the preferential treatment given to the prosecutor during the investigation of this serious affair, especially the ability to make the phone disappear.”

“I believe and hope that despite the Attorney General’s attempts to sabotage the investigation, the police will succeed in locating that phone. It’s clear to all of us that if the contents are found or recovered, a Pandora’s box will be opened—leading to full exposure of the truth in this extremely serious affair, which began with an attempt by the head of the IDF’s legal system to tarnish the reputation of our heroic soldiers.”

Ynet quoted a source familiar with the case who said that investigators are now reviewing “sensitive and potentially embarrassing” information unrelated to the Sde Teiman abuse affair. Much of it, the source said, was found in text messages and digital correspondence between senior IDF officers. “Not every problematic behavior is criminal, but if this material reaches police or leaks publicly, it could open a Pandora’s box that extends beyond the MAG Corps,” the source warned.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)