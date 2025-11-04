Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Ben Yeshivah Imprisoned After Arriving At Induction Center With Medical Documents

Military prison.  Photo: Meitav website

A 19-year-old talmid of a Chabad yeshivah was arrested and imprisoned after arriving at an IDF induction center with medical documents to receive an exemption from service

According to a report by the military correspondent for Kol Berama Radio, the bochur is a yasom who suffers from depression and suicidal tendencies. His father collapsed and died before his eyes, he lost a friend in a car accident, and he was also the roommate of the boy who was killed last Thursday at the atzeres tefillah in Jerusalem.

Despite his circumstances, his detention was extended by 15 days.

His family members claim that the judge did not even bother to look at the medical documents, which provide details about his fragile psychological state.

IDF sources responded to the report by stating that the detainee has been considered a deserter for about a year and is deemed medically fit for detention.

They added that once his desertion status is formally resolved, his medical condition will be reviewed based on the submitted documents.

According to those same IDF sources, the detainee is under 24/7 supervision.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

