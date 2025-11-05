Body Of Another Hostage Returned To Israel

The coffin of a deceased hostage, escorted by IDF troops, crossed the border into Israel on Wednesday night, and headed to the National Institute for Forensic Medicine, where identification procedures will be carried out.

Earlier on Wednesday, the military branch of Hamas announced plans to deliver a hostage’s body tonight at 9 p.m. Hamas says the body was discovered in Gaza’s Shejaiya neighborhood.

So far, Hamas has released 20 live captives and 21 bodies of those killed. Seven bodies are still believed to be in Gaza. If the recovered body is Israeli, six bodies remain in the area.

The effort to find and verify the remains has been drawn-out, requiring international cooperation and detailed forensic investigation.