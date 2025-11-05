Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Body Of Another Hostage Returned To Israel

The coffin of a deceased hostage, escorted by IDF troops, crossed the border into Israel on Wednesday night, and headed to the National Institute for Forensic Medicine, where identification procedures will be carried out.

Earlier on Wednesday, the military branch of Hamas announced plans to deliver a hostage’s body tonight at 9 p.m. Hamas says the body was discovered in Gaza’s Shejaiya neighborhood.

So far, Hamas has released 20 live captives and 21 bodies of those killed. Seven bodies are still believed to be in Gaza. If the recovered body is Israeli, six bodies remain in the area.

The effort to find and verify the remains has been drawn-out, requiring international cooperation and detailed forensic investigation.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

WAR AT THE WEDDING: Dozens Injured After Mass Brawl Breaks Out At Bnei Brak Wedding Hall

“Suspicions Against Her Have Deepened;” MAG’s Arrest Extended, Smartwatch Seized

Body Of Another Hostage Returned To Israel

Statement From Agudath Israel Of America On The NYC Mayoral Election

A Post-Election Message to the Flatbush Community from the FJCC

READY TO PAY THE PRICE? Roughly 1 Out Of 3 Jewish New Yorkers Voted For Antisemite Zohran Mamdani

Ateres Shlomo Bochur Ariel Shamai Released from Military Prison During Levaya Of Rav Shalom Ber Sorotzkin’s Mother

HaGaon HaRav Hirsch Instructs Chareidi MKs To Move Forward With Draft Law, Subject To Changes

Michele Weiss Elected Mayor of University Heights, Becoming First Female Orthodox Mayor in the U.S.

“An Attorney General Above The Law:” Baharav-Miara Refuses To Attend Knesset Hearing