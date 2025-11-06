🚨 Kazakhstan Expected to Join Abraham Accords with Israel on Thursday Night

U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said that another country joining the Abraham Accords – the landmark U.S.-brokered agreements that normalized relations between Israel and several Arab states – will be announced Thursday night.

While Witkoff did not name the country, U.S. officials told Axios that Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will announce during a meeting with President Donald Trump on Thursday that his nation intends to join the accords.

If confirmed, Kazakhstan would become the fifth country to formally enter the framework, after the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan.

“This is going to show that the Abraham Accords is a club that many countries want to be a member of,” a senior U.S. official said. “It will be a step for turning the page on the war in Gaza and moving forward towards more peace and cooperation in the region.”

The White House said the move is part of an effort to restore Israel’s standing in the Arab and Muslim world after two years of regional tensions tied to the Gaza conflict. Trump has repeatedly pledged to “rebuild Israel’s international support” and to expand the accords in his second term.

Kazakhstan, a Muslim-majority Central Asian nation that has maintained diplomatic relations with Israel for more than 30 years, is expected to frame the decision as an upgrade in cooperation and a signal of religious tolerance. The announcement comes alongside a U.S.–Kazakhstan agreement on critical minerals, a move seen as deepening strategic ties between Washington and Astana.

Tokayev will meet Trump at the White House on Thursday as part of a summit of Central Asian leaders, during which the two are expected to hold a joint call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to announce Kazakhstan’s participation. Trump reportedly hopes to host an official signing ceremony in Washington in the coming weeks.

The Abraham Accords, signed in 2020, were among Trump’s signature foreign policy achievements. U.S. officials say the administration now hopes to use renewed momentum — potentially with upcoming talks involving Saudi Arabia — to further widen the circle of normalization between Israel and the broader Muslim world.

