Coffin Believed to Contain Murdered Hostage Returned To Israel; Identification Underway

Israeli officials confirmed Friday that the coffin of a presumed hostage has been transferred back into Israel under military escort.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, the coffin — received via the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) — was handed over to a joint IDF and Shin Bet unit inside the Gaza Strip before crossing into Israel and being brought to the National Center of Forensic Medicine in Tel Aviv, where official identification procedures are being conducted.

The remains were received in a formal military ceremony, attended by an IDF rabbi and senior officers. Once identification is complete, the family will be formally notified, officials said.

“All of the hostages’ families have been updated accordingly, and our hearts are with them in this difficult hour,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in its statement. “The effort to return our hostages is ongoing and will not cease until the last hostage is returned.”

The remaining deceased hostages in Gaza whose bodies have not yet been returned are Meny Godard, Hadar Goldin, Ran Gvili, Dror Or, Lior Rudaeff, and Sudthisak Rinthalak.

