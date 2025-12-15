Chief Rabbi Of Iran Condemns Sydney Chanukah Massacre

Rabbi Yehuda Gerami, the Chief Rabbi of Iran, published a letter of condemnation against Sunday’s massacre of Jews in Sydney during a Chanukah celebration.

The letter came a day after a spokesperson from the Iranian foreign ministry condemned the attack (without mentioning Jews) in a statement on X, writing, “We condemn the violent attack in Sydney, Australia. Terrorism and the killing of human beings, wherever it is carried out, is unacceptable and condemned.”

Israeli security officials said on Sunday that Iran, which has made multiple attempts to carry out attacks on Jewish and Israeli targets throughout the world, may be behind the massacre in Sydney.

Rabbi Gerami wrote, “With great pain and deep sorrow, I strongly condemn the recent crime and acts of terrorism and violence against the Jewish community in Australia on the holiday of Hanukkah. Any harm, incitement to hatred and violence against people—regardless of their religion, origin or nationality—is contrary to human, moral values ​​and the path of faith.”

“This crime took place during the holiday of Hanukkah, the holiday of light and hope, which symbolizes the victory of light over darkness. There is no doubt that the killers of this violent act will not succeed harming the light, the faith and hope in the hearts of believers, and such acts will never achieve their dark goals.

“Judaism, like other religions, emphasizes the sanctity of human life, human dignity and the importance of living together in peace. Harming innocent civilians and creating fear and insecurity within a religious community are unacceptable acts, deserve the strongest condemnation, and have no justification.

“I express my deepest sympathy and condolences to the survivors and the families of the victims, and wish the injured a full and speedy recovery. I would like to express my full solidarity with the Jewish community in Australia. I also expect the authorities to act quickly, to identify those responsible for the crime, to prosecute them according to the law, and to take clear steps to prevent similar incidents in the future.

“I hope that by strengthening dialogue, understanding, and mutual respect between people of different religions and cultures, we will be able to see a world free from hatred and violence.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)