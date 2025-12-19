Advertise
Following Major Breach Two Days Ago: Security Identifies 13-Year-Old Lurking At Ben Gurion Airport Terminal

El Al plane is seen at the Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv on December 31, 2022. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto)

Security personnel at Ben Gurion Airport identified a 13-year-old minor on Wednesday evening who was found inside the terminal prior to entering the screening areas, after having previously attempted to infiltrate the airport complex.

The identification was made by a deputy shift commander who noticed unusual behavior, approached the minor, and conducted questioning. During the inquiry, it emerged that this was the same youth who had attempted to gain unauthorized access to airport areas several weeks earlier.

Once the incident was identified, all relevant authorities were immediately alerted, including airline companies — with particular emphasis on flights bound for the United States — border control officials, all airport security shifts, and Israel Police.

The incident follows two serious security failures at Ben Gurion Airport in recent weeks. About two months ago, a 13-year-old Chareidi boy managed to board an El Al flight to the United States without a passport or airline ticket. Just two days ago, an 18-year-old Israeli infiltrated an Austrian Airlines flight to Vienna without holding a valid ticket.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

