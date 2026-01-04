BBC Apologizes, Pays Compensation After Filming Israeli Terror Victims’ Home Without Consent

The BBC has quietly admitted to a grave ethical breach in southern Israel—entering the private home of a terror-survivor family days after the October 7 massacre without permission to film, then broadcasting the footage.

The BBC has now apologized and paid NIS 120,000 in compensation to the Horenstein family of Netiv HaAsara, a community devastated by Hamas’s attack. The broadcaster later confirmed the incident.

“Not only did terrorists break into our home and try to murder us,” Tzeela Horenstein said, “but then the BBC crew entered again—this time with a camera as a weapon—without permission or consent.”

The family survived only because their front door jammed after Hamas terrorists detonated an explosive device against it. Days later, while the trauma was still raw, a BBC crew entered their home anyway. The family discovered the broadcast by chance.

In a Hebrew apology signed by BBC Middle East bureau chief Joaquin Floto, the corporation called the intrusion a “good-faith mistake,” claiming it believed consent had been given. The apology rings hollow. Consent was not given, and the BBC filmed inside a terror-targeted home at a moment of acute vulnerability.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)