IDF Warns: Iran Is Trying To Assassinate Syrian President Al-Sharaa

Iran, together with other hostile actors, is actively working to assassinate Syria’s president, Ahmed al‑Sharaa, according to IDF assessments cited by Walla on Monday.

The warning was issued recently amid renewed negotiations between Israel and Syria and rising regional tensions. Intelligence evaluations indicate that al‑Sharaa is facing real threats, forcing him to allocate significant resources to his personal security and to stabilizing his regime.

In recent months, Defense Minister Yisrael Katz and senior security officials have held multiple high‑level discussions emphasizing the need for the IDF to maintain its presence in Syria and in the Har Chermon buffer zone—particularly in light of lessons drawn from the October 7 attack. This presence is described as a “primary shield” for Israeli communities along the Syrian frontier.

IDF sources say the government’s policy divides Israeli activity in Syria into three operational zones. The first is the security zone along the contact line, where IDF forces operate on the international Israeli‑Syrian border to directly defend nearby communities and Israel’s strategic depth.

The second is the security‑depth zone, covering Syrian territory up to roughly 15 kilometers from the border. This area includes villages, towns, and key transit routes, and the IDF operates there to block the entry or entrenchment of armed groups and terrorist infrastructure.

The third is the broader zone of influence, stretching from southern Suwayda to the outskirts of Damascus. This area is treated as a demilitarized zone that Israel monitors closely to prevent the infiltration of hostile elements, the smuggling of advanced weapons, or the establishment of military bases.

During these discussions, security officials commended former minister Ron Dermer for consistently insisting—both in talks with the United States and with other mediators—that Israel must not withdraw from Syria.

According to Walla, a senior U.S. administration official recently expressed surprise to Israeli counterparts, questioning why the IDF had not seized additional territory in Syria.

An Israeli official responded that Israel has no interest in governing the local population. Its objective, he said, is to maintain a security buffer that protects Israel’s home front and allows for more effective support to the Druze communities in the Mount Druze region.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)