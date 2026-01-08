HaRav Landau’s Response: What To Be Mechazeik In Wake Of Tragedy

The teachers at a Beis Yaakov school in Ramot approached the administration, asking what to be mechazeik in following the horrifying death of Ramot resident Yosef Eisenthal, z’l, who was killed at a Chareidi protest against the draft, and other recent tragedies in the neighborhood, Kikar H’Shabbos reported.

The question was passed to the director of Chinuch Atzami, Rav Eliezer Sorotzkin, who posed the shaila to HaGaon HaRav Dov Landau.

The Rosh Yeshivah’s response was published in a letter sent to the principal of the school. The Rosh Yeshivah said that the staff and students should be encouraged to conduct themselves with “vitur (concession) and forgiveness toward one another” and also to be mechazeik in Shemiras Shabbos and be makpid to leave before Chatzos when traveling a long distance on Erev Shabbos during the winter months.

In the letter, HaRav Landau stated that there is “great benefit in this chizzuk.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)