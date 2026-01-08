Advertise
Rare Incident: Ponevezh Bochur Detained & Transferred To Military Police

Illustrative. Ponevezh Yeshiva. Photo: Elazar Feinstein

An unusual incident occurred on Wednesday when a bochur from Ponevezh Yeshivah was detained by police forces and transferred to military police.

Initial reports claimed that he was arrested on the way to Meron following a dispute with his driver, but the Ezram U’Meginam spokesperson clarified that the arrest actually took place inside a recruitment office in Be’er Sheva.

An Ezram U’Meginam spokesperson stated, “The bochur was arrested yesterday at the Be’er Sheva recruitment office after he tried to obtain an exemption despite the clear instructions of all the Gedolei Yisrael not to approach the recruitment offices, not even for the purposes of obtaining an exemption.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

