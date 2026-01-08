Post-Oct. 7 Security Strategy Advances as Arad Rifles Reach Local Defense Teams

Israel’s Defense Ministry and the IDF announced Thursday that they have completed the distribution of thousands of advanced Arad assault rifles to rapid response teams across the country, marking a key milestone in the government’s postwar community defense strategy.

According to the ministry, the weapons were distributed as part of a joint initiative led by the Defense Ministry and the IDF’s Ground Forces Command to strengthen local security capabilities nationwide following the war. The rifles were supplied by Israel Weapon Industries (IWI) under a procurement deal valued at approximately $31 million.

The agreement includes long-term maintenance and logistical support for the next decade, as well as servicing for Meprolight M5 optical sights designed to be mounted on the rifles, the ministry said.

The Arad rifle, developed by IWI in 2019, is a modern assault rifle that has primarily been manufactured for export markets. Within the IDF, most combat units continue to rely on the Israeli-made Tavor rifle or the U.S.-manufactured M16. The Arad’s deployment to civilian rapid response units reflects a targeted effort to equip non-regular forces tasked with immediate local defense.

The arming of these rapid response teams is part of a broader security doctrine adopted in the aftermath of the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas-led invasion and massacre. During the attack, volunteer-based civilian defense squads—often composed of local residents—were among the first to engage the infiltrators, in some cases holding off attackers until IDF forces arrived. Israeli officials have since cited their actions as a critical factor in limiting casualties in several communities.

Defense officials say the completion of the rifle distribution is intended to ensure that rapid response teams are better equipped to confront future threats, particularly in border-adjacent and vulnerable areas, while reinforcing the role of civilian defense units as an integral layer of Israel’s national security framework.

