Warning To IDF: Immediately Halt Drafting Ill Charedim Or Face Legal Action

The Emes L’Yaakov organization sent an urgent warning letter on Wednesday to the head of the IDF Manpower Directorate, Maj. Gen. Dado Bar-Kalifa, demanding an immediate freeze on all recruitment, induction, arrest, and imprisonment procedures for physically and mentally ill Chareidi draft candidates (pre-enlistees).

The letter states that the IDF is conducting a systematic, discriminatory, and unlawful policy, including inducting ill draft candidates without a qualified medical examination; ignoring civilian medical and psychiatric opinions; denying referral to a mental health officer; and arresting and imprisoning draft candidates in poor medical condition—in violation of regulations and contrary to how other populations are treated.

The organization notes a dramatic escalation in light of a serious incident that occurred this week at the Tel Hashomer induction center, where a Chareidi draft candidate with a psychiatric history experienced acute distress to the point of a life-threatening situation—an incident that, according to the organization, is a direct result of the conduct described in the letter.

The letter detailed previous incidents regarding two Chareidim with complex mental health backgrounds. The army determined that they were fit for service, leaving them vulnerable to conditions that ultimately became life-threatening for them.

It was further noted that a petition was filed to the Supreme Court on the issue in December, but to date no response has been given by the state, while recruitment procedures continue and at times endanger lives.

The organization clarified that if a full response is not received within 48 hours, additional and immediate legal steps will be taken, including a demand to impose personal responsibility on officeholders.

