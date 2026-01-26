TERROR IN ISRAEL: Israeli Miraculously Survives Shooting Attack Near Shechem

An Israeli resident of the Shomron was miraculously unharmed after a frightening encounter with three terrorists near Shechem on Monday morning.

The incident occurred when the driver got lost and accidentally entered the outskirts of Shechem on his way to Har Ebal.

While trying to return to the main road near the city’s entrance checkpoint, he saw the three terrorists. One of them ran toward his car and opened fire at him with a handgun.

The driver managed to speed away toward Har Ebal and reach an IDF outpost. A bullet hole was found on his car’s hood.

Security forces were dispatched to the area following the incident. The IDF later confirmed the incident, saying that no one was injured and the incident will be investigated.

Shomron Regional Council, Yossi Dagan, responded to the incident, saying, “This was a serious shooting attack. Anyone who thinks that terror or gunfire will deter us is mistaken. Our response will be to strengthen our settlement presence in the Shomron, particularly on Mount Ebal, which is an inseparable part of our history.”

