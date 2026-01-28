WATCH LIVE: Masses Attend Levaya Of Last Returned Hostage Ran Gvili, H’yd

The levaya of Master Sgt. Ran Guili H’yd, a Yassam officer who fell in battle on October 7 and whose body was the last hostage to be returned to Israel earlier this week, began on Wednesday morning.

A ceremony was held at the Shura military base near Ramle, and a police convoy then escorted the niftar on its final journey to Meitar, where the kevurah will take place.

The hespedim are scheduled for about 12:30 pm., with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog on the list of speakers. The kevurah is scheduled for 2:30 p.m, with the participation of family and close friends only and without the media.

Gvili, H’yd, a Yasam counterterrorism officer, was on medical leave on October 7, 2023, awaiting surgery for his dislocated shoulder. Nevertheless, when the Hamas massacre began, he put on his uniform and joined the battle. Fighting with one arm, he personally killed 14 terrorists. He was last seen during the battle at Alumim, where he bravely continued fighting even after being wounded.



(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)