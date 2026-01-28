Amit Segal Slams Biden’s Ex-Advisers: “IDF Soldiers Died Because Of You; Don’t Lie to Us”

A war of words ensued between the former advisers of former US President Joe Biden and Channel 12 journalist Amit Segal, following Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s harsh statements against the Biden administration at a press conference on Tuesday evening.

Netanyahu said: “At a certain point in the war, we didn’t have enough ammunition, and soldiers fell — heroes fell. Part of the ammunition shortage was the result of an embargo. I resolved that we would never reach such a situation again. We must have an independent weapons industry as much as possible. The embargo situation changed beyond recognition with the entry of President Trump’s administration.”

Biden’s former advisers leapt to his (and their) defense by trying to deny the truth. Brett McGurk attacked Netanyahu, issuing a statement saying. “This statement by Netanyahu is completely false,” he began. “Biden ended his term with a ceasefire in Gaza and the hostages returning home, a ceasefire in Lebanon after Hezbollah was defeated, and Iran in its weakest position since 1979 following two failed missile launch attempts—thanks to the deployment of U.S. military forces and a coordinated response that destroyed Iran’s air defense systems. President Biden’s commitment to Israel’s security, including American military assistance, was unwavering throughout the entire war.””

Channel 12 journalist Amit Segal responded to McGurk’s series of lies, stating: “And now the facts:”

“Biden imposed a partial arms embargo on Israel, halted the transfer of bulldozers that Israel had already paid for, which led to soldiers being put at risk and killed. He caused the IDF to enter Rafah with tanks that didn’t have full ammunition loads, which also put soldiers at risk and led to casualties.”

“Biden opposed the assassination of Nasrallah; his defense secretary cursed during a phone call with Gallant when Gallant told him that our aircraft had taken out the Hezbollah leader.

“Iran was not at a low point when Biden left—on the contrary, it was confident enough to launch two barrages at Israel. The cease-fire that Biden longs for was, for him, a goal rather than a means.

“We’ve all been around for more than a year, so we were here when it happened — there’s no need to deceive us with lies and propaganda,” Segal concluded.

Segal also responded to Biden’s envoy Amos Hochstein, who claimed that “Netanyahu is lying and showing ingratitude toward President Biden, who saved Israel at the most vulnerable moment in its history.”

Segal stated: “Amos, you are stuck in October 7 and are ignoring the ugly U-turn in 2024. We know about the embargo on bulldozers. We know about the resistance to taking out Nasrallah. And we know the names of the soldiers who died after entering booby-trapped houses because your administration stopped the shipments of bulldozers Israel had already paid for—because you were hoping not to lose Michigan.”

Doron Kadosh, the military correspondent of Galei Tzahal, also presented the facts:

• When Israel entered Rafah in May 2024, the Biden administration decided to impose an embargo both on heavy bombs— type MK-84, and on D-9 engineering bulldozers.

• These were weapons and tools essential for the destruction of structures, neutralization of explosives, and booby-trapped houses, and therefore, to the best of my understanding, Netanyahu linked this weapons embargo to the fall of soldiers.

• When Israel didn’t have enough engineering tools to neutralize explosives and open routes, and didn’t have enough heavy bombs to drop on booby-trapped structures, the IDF indeed paid a heavy price of fatalities during the ground war as a result of explosives and booby traps.”

It should be noted that in addition to halting deliveries of bulldozers and heavy munitions, the Biden administration refused Israel’s urgent requests for Apache attack helicopters and later also opposed diverting some of the hundreds of new helicopters ordered from Boeing for the U.S. Army to the IDF, as is sometimes done in such cases.

In November 2024, Biden’s defense secretary, Lloyd Austin, also threatened to restrict arms shipments further unless Israel increased aid to its own enemies, the innocent civilians of Gaza.

The Biden administration’s actions against Israel were taken despite the fact that Israel did more to prevent civilian casualties during a war than any other nation, including the U.S. itself.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)