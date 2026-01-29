Advertise
Who’s In Charge? Hezbollah Terrorists Detain Lebanese Army Soldiers

File photo. Hezbollah Radwan terrorists training in Southern Lebanon close to the Israeli border. (AP/Hassan Ammar)

The Lebanese MTV channel, which opposes Hezbollah, revealed that Hezbollah terrorists attacked soldiers from the Lebanese Army last week and even detained one of them.

On Friday, a Lebanese Army patrol spotted two suspicious trucks in the A-Tiyouna neighborhood of Beirut, near an army post. As the soldiers approached the area to inspect the trucks, Hezbollah terrorists attacked them. They detained one of the soldiers and drove off with him in the trucks.

Several hours later, the soldier was freed after negotiations between a Hezbollah delegation and a Lebanese government representative over his release and the handover of the two trucks.

An investigation into the incident revealed that the trucks were carrying weapons for Hezbollah, which had been smuggled into Lebanon via Syria.

To date, no one involved in the incident has been arrested.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

