After 5 Arabs Murdered In 1 Day: Israel Police Chief Says Attorney-General Binds Him From Acting

Five Arab-Israelis were murdered within 12 hours beginning on Thursday morning as the pervasive violence and murders in the sector continue to spiral out of control. The number of murders in the Israeli-Arab sector since the start of 2026 has now risen to 45.

Arab violence has been out of control for years, and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and senior police officials have complained in the past that Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara’s obstruction of his policies has worsened the situation, including her refusal to approve technological intelligence means and the use of administrative detention against Arab criminals on the grounds of being “illegal and discriminatory.”

Israel Police Chief Danny Levy, who held a situation-assessment meeting on Arab crime on Thursday morning with the police’s senior command, confirmed Ben-Gvir’s complaints against Baharav-Miara.

It should be noted that along with legal difficulties, the majority of serious crimes in the Arab sector, including murders, go unsolved due to the Arabs’ refusal to provide testimony to the police and in court. Additionally, when the police do carry out operations against crime in Israeli-Arab areas, Arab MKs and left-wing Israelis lash out at the police for “discrimination.”

During the meeting, Levy declared that Israel is facing a “national state of emergency” in light of the wave of killings.

Levy called for the mobilization of all government ministries—including the security establishment, the justice system, and local leadership—for a coordinated national effort against organized crime.

“At the outset, I repeat what we have said again and again—we are in a national emergency,” Levy said. “The fight against criminal organizations requires a deep, systemic response by all government ministries: education, welfare, economy, and justice, together with local leadership. Everyone must take part, including the IDF and civil-society organizations.”

“The growing number of murders since the beginning of the year, particularly in Arab society—where many of the victims are innocent people caught in conflicts between criminals and between families and crime organizations—is intolerable and must stop. The overwhelming majority of Arab citizens are law-abiding and are the ones suffering from this violence. We call on local leaders and religious figures to speak out clearly against it.”

Addressing the courts and the State Attorney’s Office, Levy said, “There is an urgent need for tougher sentencing, for legal courage in filing rapid indictments, and for immediate handling of requests for administrative restraining orders. Immediate legislation is required to restore technological tools to the police!

“I call on the Attorney General, the State Attorney’s Office, and the government of Israel—return the technological tools to us immediately. We cannot stop or prevent crime when our hands are tied, our ears are blocked, and our eyes are covered.”

Levy added that while the police are carrying out intensive operations, seizing weapons, making arrests, preventing attacks, and targeting the economic infrastructure of criminal organizations, “it is not enough.”

“This is the time to roll up our sleeves. Winning this fight requires a united national effort.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)