Iran’s Nuclear Bunker: New Satellite Images Show Tehran Reinforcing Critical Facility as Strike Fears Grow

New satellite images show Iran quickly working to fortify its most critical remaining nuclear site, signaling growing concern in Tehran about a possible U.S. or Israeli strike.

According to the Institute for Science and International Security, imagery from Feb. 10 reveals intensified construction at a massive underground complex beneath Kolang-Gaz La Mountain near Natanz, long considered the heart of Iran’s nuclear program.

Most major facilities were heavily damaged during the 2025 Israel-Iran war, but this tunnel complex survived. Since then, analysts say, Iran has treated it as a strategic fallback.

“Fordow was already difficult to destroy,” said David Albright, referring to the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant. “This new site may be even harder.”

Images show concrete being poured over tunnel entrances, reinforced headworks, and heavy equipment surrounding the facility — clear signs of “hardening” against airstrikes. The mountain shielding the complex is far taller than Fordow’s, offering deeper protection.

While the site does not yet appear operational, smaller vehicles and interior outfitting suggest preparations are underway.

Israeli and U.S. officials have long warned that Iran could use hardened facilities to revive enrichment activities lost at Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan.

For now, the construction surge may offer a narrow window. But analysts caution that with each layer of concrete, Tehran is making an already difficult target even harder to reach.

