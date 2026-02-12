Israeli PM Netanyahu Says President Trump Thinks Iran Can Be Pressured Into “Good Deal”

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said Thursday that President Donald Trump believes Iran may be pushed into accepting what he called “a good deal,” following the two leaders’ latest White House meeting.

“I have just concluded a short but important visit to Washington, during which I spoke with our great friend, President Trump,” Netanyahu said. “We have a close, genuine, and open relationship.”

According to the prime minister, the talks focused mainly on Iran and the future of nuclear diplomacy.

“The president believes the Iranians already understand who they are dealing with,” Netanyahu said. “He thinks the conditions he is setting, combined with their understanding that they made a mistake last time, could lead them to accept terms that would make it possible to achieve a good deal.”

Still, Netanyahu signaled caution about the

prospects for diplomacy.

“I do not hide my general skepticism about the possibility of reaching any agreement with Iran,” he said.

He added that he told the White House any deal must go beyond nuclear limits. “It must include the components that are important to us — not only the nuclear issue, but also ballistic missiles and Iran’s regional proxies,” Netanyahu said.

The “excellent conversation” also addressed the war in the Gaza Strip, he said.

“This was another conversation with a great friend of Israel — a president like no other,” Netanyahu added.

