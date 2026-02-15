Rooftop Protests Spread Across Iran After Exiled Prince Calls For Global Action

Anti-government chants were reported across several Iranian cities on Saturday, following a call by exiled crown prince Reza Pahlavi for a “Global Day of Action” in support of what he has described as Iran’s “Lion-and-Sun Revolution.”

Videos and eyewitness accounts shared by Iran International showed residents in Tehran and other major urban centers chanting from rooftops and windows late into the night. The reports came hours after large rallies by Iranians abroad voiced support for protesters inside the country.

According to the outlet, demonstrators were heard chanting “Death to the dictator” and “Death to Khamenei,” alongside monarchist slogans, reflecting public anger toward Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the country’s political leadership.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

President Masoud Pezeshkian acknowledged the scale of the demonstrations, describing them as “unimaginable,” according to Iran International. He urged officials to address underlying social and economic grievances rather than suppress dissent.

“We came to solve people’s problems, not to add to their burden,” Pezeshkian said, adding that “the mentality in our society is wounded.”

Digital restrictions remain a central element of Tehran’s response to dissent. A recent report by rights organization Article 19 said Iran’s online repression reflects more than a decade of technology transfer and policy influence from China.

The report alleged Beijing provided surveillance and filtering systems and promoted an authoritarian “cyber sovereignty” model that has become a cornerstone of Iran’s internet controls.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)