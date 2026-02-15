Sen. Graham Demands Trump Follow Through With His “Help Is On The Way” Promise To Iranian Protestors

Senator Lindsey Graham unleashed a rebuke of America’s Gulf allies and called for the overthrow of Iran’s government during a combative appearance at the Munich Security Conference on Friday.

“Knock it off, Saudi Arabia, I’m tired of this,” Graham told interviewer Christiane Amanpour, directly addressing the rift between Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Emirati President Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan. “MBZ is not a Zionist, and you’re emboldening Iran by having this conflict.”

The South Carolina Republican, speaking alongside Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi and European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, said that the Iranian regime has reached its weakest point and demanded that President Donald Trump’s January promise that “help is on the way” be fulfilled with action.

Graham drew explicit parallels between Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and Adolf Hitler.

“Hitler wrote a book [saying that] he wanted to kill all the Jews. Nobody believed him,” Graham said. “I believe the Ayatollah and his regime – not the Iranian people – are religious fanatics, religious Nazis. Hitler wanted a master race; they want a master religion.”

He compared Trump’s social media post to Ronald Reagan’s iconic 1987 Berlin Wall speech, suggesting the president’s words signal an imminent shift in US policy toward what Graham called “the mothership of terrorism.”

While stating that both he and Trump prefer a diplomatic solution, Graham made clear that the Iranian regime “must fall one way or another.” When pressed on the risks of regime change creating a power vacuum, Graham dismissed the concerns.

“The risk associated with a regime change is real,” he acknowledged, “but we have troops in the region… we’re still the United States… We have incredible capability. I know we would win a conflict.”

Graham warned that leaving Iran’s government intact would result in the elimination of Iranian dissidents and the strengthening of Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis throughout the region.

“If we can [take down the Iranian regime] through diplomacy, fine. But we’ve had it with this regime. Think big…Don’t let this moment pass.”

