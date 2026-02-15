EXPLOSIVE NIGHT IN YERUSHALAYIM: Fresh Clashes Erupt Near Kikar HaShabbos; 27 Arrested In Bnei Brak Turmoil

As the fallout from Sunday’s massive unrest in Bnei Brak continues to reverberate across the country, new disturbances broke out in Yerushalayim, where large crowds gathered near Kikar HaShabbos late Sunday evening.

According to multiple reports and on-the-ground documentation, police forces moved aggressively to disperse the demonstrators, deploying stun grenades as tensions escalated in the area. Footage circulating from the scene shows chaotic confrontations between protesters and law enforcement as authorities attempt to regain control.

Meanwhile, legal representatives for those detained earlier in the day in Bnei Brak released a sharply worded statement criticizing the arrests.

Attorneys Shlomo Chadad and Itay Cohen, who are representing the detainees, stated that approximately 27 demonstrators were arrested during the Bnei Brak incidents. Around 20 have since been released, while seven remain in custody — including four minors — and are expected to appear before a judge for hearings on extending their detention.

The lawyers further allege that many of the arrests were intended as a show of force rather than based on concrete suspicions, claiming that both minors and adults were forcibly taken into police vehicles. They maintain that the majority of those detained were bystanders who did not participate in the unrest and committed no offenses.

Police have not yet issued a comprehensive response to the allegations.

