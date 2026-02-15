Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

EXPLOSIVE NIGHT IN YERUSHALAYIM: Fresh Clashes Erupt Near Kikar HaShabbos; 27 Arrested In Bnei Brak Turmoil

As the fallout from Sunday’s massive unrest in Bnei Brak continues to reverberate across the country, new disturbances broke out in Yerushalayim, where large crowds gathered near Kikar HaShabbos late Sunday evening.

According to multiple reports and on-the-ground documentation, police forces moved aggressively to disperse the demonstrators, deploying stun grenades as tensions escalated in the area. Footage circulating from the scene shows chaotic confrontations between protesters and law enforcement as authorities attempt to regain control.

Meanwhile, legal representatives for those detained earlier in the day in Bnei Brak released a sharply worded statement criticizing the arrests.

Attorneys Shlomo Chadad and Itay Cohen, who are representing the detainees, stated that approximately 27 demonstrators were arrested during the Bnei Brak incidents. Around 20 have since been released, while seven remain in custody — including four minors — and are expected to appear before a judge for hearings on extending their detention.

The lawyers further allege that many of the arrests were intended as a show of force rather than based on concrete suspicions, claiming that both minors and adults were forcibly taken into police vehicles. They maintain that the majority of those detained were bystanders who did not participate in the unrest and committed no offenses.

Police have not yet issued a comprehensive response to the allegations.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

One Response

  1. Keep up the pressure. Beth Shemesh now needs to join in protest as well as Elad. Let’s take over the country. We want a religious Supreme Court. And a Chareidi prime minister. Our numbers are growing. We are the youth the next generation. Fight fire with fire. Let’s take over the country. It was the Chareidim in America who supported Trump. Maybe he too can issue a warning that he is sending the military to help us takeover like he is in the process with Iran. We need to topple Bennet and Lieberman and lapid. Put in heimisha leaders who will cut all taxes.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

EXPLOSIVE WAR OF WORDS: Deri Calls To Ban Bennett From Bnei Brak — Bennett Fires Back, Blames Netanyahu

MAILBAG: Imagine Parents Saying: “We’re Grateful — But Seminary in Israel Isn’t the Only Path”

Naftali Bennett Blasts “Mob Violence” in Bnei Brak, Accuses Netanyahu of Enabling Chaos

Where Are The Protests? At Least 6,000 Killed In 3 Days In Sudan, UN Says

🚨 2 Female IDF Soldiers Rescued From Rioting Mob In Bnei Brak; HaRav Yosef: “Expel Rioters From The Camp” [VIDEOS]

Attorney General: “I Haven’t Yet Examined Netanyahu’s Pardon Request”

Humiliation In The IDF: Chareidim Forced To Undress As Punishment, Do Push-ups While Davening

Security Failure: 95% of Palestinian Infiltrators Released Without Charges

Trump, Netanyahu Agree to Ramp Up “Maximum Pressure” on Iran, Target Oil Sales to China

“A Red Line”: Herzog Investigating If Netanyahu Pushed Trump To Attack Him Over Pardon Issue