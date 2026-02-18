Gedolei Yisroel and Admorim Inspire Thousands at Grand Siyum HaRambam in Yerushalayim [PHOTOS]

A powerful and uplifting celebration of Simchas HaTorah took place last Wednesday night in the heart of Yerushalayim, as large crowds gathered for a grand Siyum HaRambam marking the completion of the sefer Mishneh Torah LeHaRambam by lomdim across the globe.

The siyum followed the takanah of the Lubavitcher Rebbe to learn three perakim — or one perek — daily from the Mishneh Torah, uniting thousands of Yidden worldwide in a shared limud.

The event was held at Yeshivas Toras Emes Lubavitch on Yirmiyahu Street in central Yerushalayim, and was graced by the presence of Maranan VeRabanan, Gedolei Vetzadikei Yisrael — including rebbes, rabbanim, and roshei yeshiva — who came to offer chizuk and warm brachos to the thousands of Lomdei HaRambam.

Among the distinguished speakers were:

Harav Yitzchak Moshe Erlinger shlit”a, mashpia at Yeshivat Meor Einayim–Rachmastrivka;

Hagaon Harav Moshe Brandsdorfer shlit”a, Gaavad of Heichal Hora’ah;

Hagaon Harav Shmuel Dovid Goldman shlit”a, Gaavad of Zvhill;

Hagaon Harav Yisrael Yitzchak Mendelson shlit”a, Gaavad of Komemiyut Jerusalem and Chairman of Keren Hashvi’it;

Hagaon Harav Naftali Nussbaum shlit”a, Rosh Yeshiva of Chayei Moshe and Av Beit Din of Ahavat Shalom;

Hagaon Harav Shlomo Moshe Amar shlit”a, Rishon LeTzion and Chief Rabbi of Jerusalem;

and Hagaon Harav Yitzchak Batzri shlit”a, together with additional rebbes and rabbanim.

Throughout the evening, the rabbanim engaged in in-depth discussions of the Rambam’s teachings, emphasizing the immense importance and unique zechus of studying the Mishneh Torah according to the Rebbe’s enactment. They warmly blessed the talmidim of the yeshiva and all participants for their dedication and perseverance in learning the Rambam, described by the Rambam himself as “a comprehensive compendium of the entire Oral Torah.”

Also participating were the Rebbes of Skulen, Strikov, Stropkov, Lelov Jerusalem, and Shidlovtza; Harav Chaim Shalom Deutsch shlit”a, Rosh Kollel Tzemach Tzedek and member of the yeshiva’s rabbinic staff; Harav Yosef Yitzchak Offen shlit”a, general mashpia of the yeshiva; Harav Naftali HaKohen Roth shlit”a, Rav of the Chabad community in Matersdorf, Jerusalem; Harav Yaakov Eliezerov shlit”a, senior Chabad Rav in Jerusalem and Av Beit Din of the city; Harav Yehuda Rabinowitz shlit”a, Av Beit Din of Jerusalem; Harav Yitzchak Meir Segal shlit”a and Harav Yosef Zvi Zirkus shlit”a, among the preeminent Maggidei Shiurim in the daily Rambam; and Harav Tuvia Zilberstrom shlit”a, mara d’atra of Kiryat Chabad in Jerusalem.

The program was graciously moderated by Harav Shabtai Weintraub, who guided the evening with dignity and warmth befitting the historic occasion.

The siyum concluded with spirited singing and dancing, as participants left strengthened and inspired to continue the daily limud of Rambam — united in Torah and in purpose with Klal Yisrael worldwide.