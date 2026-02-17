Bombshell: State Attorney Drops Nukhba Terrorists’ Cases; “Abdication Of Responsibility”

A bombshell decision by State Attorney Amit Isman to drop the civilian prosecution of October 7 Nukhba terrorists—transferring them entirely to military courts—has ignited an unprecedented uproar in Israel’s justice system, an i24News exposé revealed on Monday evening.

According to the report, Isman made his decision to transfer the matter to the Military Advocate General’s Office despite fierce objections from senior prosecutors. A large team of prosecutors in the Southern District Attorney’s Office had been preparing the legal and investigative material for the terrorists’ prosecution for about two and a half years. The report said that the prosecutors are furious over the decision and frustrated about the countless hours they invested in the cases, including writing dozens of legal opinions on the matter.

Despite the fierce opposition from prosecutors, Isman overruled them and insisted on getting his way—sparking public outcry over future terror trials and how Israel will pursue accountability for the massacre’s perpetrators.

Southern District Attorney Erez Padan, who fiercely opposed the move, slammed Isman for “abdicating responsibility in arguably the state’s most pivotal case since its founding” and warned of lasting damage to public justice.

Padan previously excoriated Isman for including the charge of “aiding the enemy” in the indictments against the 12 suspects in the Gaza smuggling case, arguing that the charge was not sufficiently supported by evidence from a legal standpoint, contradicts common sense, does not align with existing legal precedents, and fails to meet the required principle of proportionality.

However, in that case as well, Isman overruled all objections and insisted on getting his way.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)