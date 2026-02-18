CLUBS & STONES: 5 Masked Arabs Attack Shepherd In Gush Etzion [Video]

Five masked Arabs attacked a shepherd from the Mikneh Avraham outpost, near Ma’ale Amos in Gush Etzion, while he was grazing his flock on Tuesday.

Some of the Arabs threw stones at him, and others beat him with clubs. A local Jewish resident who rushed to the shepherd’s aid was also attacked and beaten with clubs.

More Jews who were called to the scene managed to drive away the Arabs, who fled before IDF forces arrived at the area. The two Jews received initial medical treatment at the scene of the attack and were evacuated by MDA paramedics to Shaare Tzedek Hospital in light condition.

The attack is the latest in a series of attacks carried out by Arabs in recent months in eastern Gush Etzion against shepherds in the area. Some of the Arabs were arrested, but all were released after only a few days.

The Hatzalah Without Borders organization reported that dozens of violent attacks against shepherds in the area have been documented since the beginning of the year.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)