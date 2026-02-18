Israel-Hating Tucker Carlson Flies To Jewish State For Interview With Mike Huckabee, Refuses To Even Leave Airport

Conservative media personality Tucker Carlson made a brief and tightly contained visit to Israel on Wednesday, conducting a filmed interview with US Ambassador Mike Huckabee inside Ben Gurion Airport before departing just hours later, according to sources cited by The Jerusalem Post.

Sources said Carlson did not travel beyond the airport complex and left Israel at around 3 p.m., ending a trip that lasted only a few hours. The unusual in-and-out visit followed a public dispute between the two former Fox News hosts over Carlson’s recent reporting on the Middle East and his claims that Huckabee had failed to adequately address concerns raised by Christians in the region, including Palestinian Christians.

After Carlson released a video criticizing Huckabee, the ambassador responded online by inviting him to speak directly. Carlson publicly accepted, setting the stage for the face-to-face meeting.

The sit-down comes amid growing tension within American conservative politics, where support for Israel has become a sharper point of internal disagreement than in previous years. Carlson has increasingly positioned himself as a critic of US policy toward Israel and of what he calls “Christian Zionism,” drawing pushback from mainstream Republicans and pro-Israel conservatives.

Huckabee, a longtime evangelical leader and close ally of President Donald Trump, has taken the opposite approach. He was confirmed as ambassador in 2025 and presented his credentials shortly afterward to Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

According to former Fox News and Fox Business anchor Melissa Francis, Trump has urged conservative figures to lower the intensity of the debate.

“Everybody’s looking for a way to turn down the temperature,” Francis said in an interview with The Jerusalem Post. “President Trump is telling everyone, including Tucker, ‘Let’s take this down.’”

Francis said the Carlson-Huckabee meeting was intended to prevent Israel from becoming an issue that fractures the Republican coalition, particularly as “America First” arguments against foreign involvement gain traction and social media amplifies confrontations.

“The division in the Republican Party right now has to end,” she said. “The enemy wins when those that are on the side of God are divided.”

She described the interview as the product of a public dispute that escalated online and quickly became a proxy battle over Israel, the Middle East, and the limits of acceptable debate within conservative circles. Francis said she viewed the feud as serious enough to require intervention.

“This really had gotten out of control,” she said.

According to Francis, Carlson initially sought a higher-level invitation to visit Israel and wanted assurance that his presence would be welcomed.

“I would go tomorrow,” she recalled him saying, adding that he wanted confirmation that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would receive him.

Francis said Carlson told her he had approached Netanyahu through intermediaries but was rebuffed, leading her to pursue an invitation from Huckabee instead.

“I guess it has to be your invitation because it’s not coming from the prime minister,” she said she told the ambassador.

She recalled Huckabee expressing the view that Carlson needed to see Israel firsthand. “If Tucker just came and walked around and saw, I think it would be different,” she said.

Francis also pointed to longstanding personal and political ties between the two men, suggesting both were looking for a way to retreat from the public clash without appearing weak.

“I happen to know that they both want to turn the temperature down,” she said. “It’s too hot. It’s just gotten too out of control.”

More broadly, Francis described a conservative movement struggling to manage internal disagreements over Israel without turning them into personal or ideological purges. She argued that accusations and labels often shut down discussion rather than resolve it.

“Nobody likes to be told what to say and what to do,” she said. “The minute the language turns to ‘You’re antisemitic,’ the conversation stops.”

She said this dynamic has pushed participants into defensive postures and online echo chambers, while the dispute intensifies on platforms that reward outrage. Although acknowledging that antisemitism exists in US discourse, Francis argued that broad accusations can backfire inside conservative spaces.

Francis also emphasized Carlson’s influence, particularly among younger Americans.

“Tucker has control over Americans under 30,” she said, describing an audience that increasingly consumes political content through digital platforms rather than traditional media.

She said Christian audiences have been among the strongest sources of pro-Israel support in the United States since October 7, but warned that internal conservative conflicts risk weakening that backing.

“I don’t have the illusion that you’re going to change people’s minds,” she said. “Let’s just stop fighting about Israel.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)