IDF Destroys Home Of Hamas Terrorist Linked To Deadly 2024 Attacks

Israeli forces overnight demolished the home of a senior Hamas operative accused of carrying out two deadly attacks in the West Bank in 2024. According to the IDF, troops operated in the town of Silat al-Harithiya and destroyed the residence of Raafat Dawasi, a top member of a Hamas terror network in the Jenin area.

Dawasi was killed in an Israeli drone strike on August 17, 2024. The military says he played a central role in multiple attacks that left two Israelis dead and more than a dozen wounded.

The IDF said Dawasi was involved in a roadside bomb attack in Jenin on June 27, 2024, in which Alon Sacgiu hy”d, 22, was killed and 16 other soldiers were injured. He was also linked to a shooting attack in the Jordan Valley on August 11, 2024, that killed Yonatan Deutsch hy”d, 23, and wounded another man.

In a statement, the military described Dawasi as a key figure in a regional terror network affiliated with Hamas, responsible for coordinating and executing attacks against Israeli forces and civilians.

The demolition comes amid continued Israeli military operations in the northern West Bank, particularly in the Jenin area, which has been a focal point of militant activity and counterterrorism raids.

The IDF said it will continue to act against what it called terror infrastructure in the region, vowing to pursue those responsible for attacks “wherever they operate.”

