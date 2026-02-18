Satellite Images Show Iran Continuing To Fortify Key Nuclear Sites Ahead Of Potential Military Strikes

New satellite images show Iran continuing to reinforce and conceal sensitive military and nuclear facilities, underscoring rising tensions with the United States and Israel as diplomatic efforts over Tehran’s nuclear program continue.

Experts say the images show Iran building a concrete shield over a new structure at the Parchin Military Complex, then covering it with soil. The construction appears designed to protect the facility from potential future airstrikes.

Parchin, located about 30 kilometers southeast of Tehran, is one of Iran’s most sensitive military sites. Western intelligence agencies have long alleged that nuclear weapons-related tests were conducted there more than two decades ago, claims Iran has denied.

Israel reportedly struck the site in June 2025. Satellite images taken before and after that attack showed extensive damage to a rectangular building. More recent imagery appears to show reconstruction and new fortifications.

Additional satellite analysis points to activity at the Isfahan Nuclear Technology Center, one of three Iranian uranium enrichment facilities targeted by U.S. airstrikes in June.

The Isfahan complex is a key part of Iran’s nuclear fuel cycle and includes underground areas where diplomats say large quantities of enriched uranium have been stored.

According to the Institute for Science and International Security, images taken in late January showed efforts to bury two tunnel entrances at the site. In a February 9 update, the group reported that a third entrance had also been filled in with soil, leaving the underground complex “completely buried.”

Analysts also say the imagery shows Iran fortifying tunnel entrances near other nuclear facilities and repairing missile bases damaged during last year’s fighting.

The developments come as the United States seeks to revive negotiations with Tehran over its nuclear program, while warning that military options remain on the table if talks fail.

At the same time, Israel has continued to signal that it is prepared to act independently to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons capability.

